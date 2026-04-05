Tomoyuki Sugano headshot

Tomoyuki Sugano News: Stymies Philly across six innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Sugano (1-0) earned the win Sunday against the Phillies, allowing one run on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts across six innings.

Making his first start at hitter-friendly Coors Field, Sugano couldn't have asked for better results against Philly's talent-laden offense. After a 2025 season in which he allowed an MLB-high 33 home runs with the Orioles, Sugano had few suitors in free agency and inked a one-year, $5.1 million deal with Colorado. Through two starts with his new club, Sugano owns a 1.69 ERA and 9:3 K:BB across 10.2 innings. He's slated to take the mound again Friday in San Diego.

Tomoyuki Sugano
Colorado Rockies
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