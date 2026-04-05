Tomoyuki Sugano News: Stymies Philly across six innings
Sugano (1-0) earned the win Sunday against the Phillies, allowing one run on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts across six innings.
Making his first start at hitter-friendly Coors Field, Sugano couldn't have asked for better results against Philly's talent-laden offense. After a 2025 season in which he allowed an MLB-high 33 home runs with the Orioles, Sugano had few suitors in free agency and inked a one-year, $5.1 million deal with Colorado. Through two starts with his new club, Sugano owns a 1.69 ERA and 9:3 K:BB across 10.2 innings. He's slated to take the mound again Friday in San Diego.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tomoyuki Sugano See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5Yesterday
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week2 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings Q&A: Life, the Universe and Everything7 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 307 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Top MLB Prop Bets for Monday, March 307 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tomoyuki Sugano See More