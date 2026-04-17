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Tomoyuki Sugano News: Surrenders five runs in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Sugano (1-1) took the loss Friday against the Dodgers, allowing five runs on nine hits and two walks with three strikeouts across four innings.

Sugano entered Friday with a 2.16 ERA across his first three starts with the Rockies, but the Dodgers' potent offense was able to tag Sugano early and often in this one. Los Angeles scored in all four innings Sugano pitched Friday. Max Muncy's solo shot in the second was the fifth homer Sugano has surrendered this season, and three of those have come away from Coors Field. Sugano's numbers are probably better than he's truly pitched, as his 5.39 FIP coming into Friday suggested some regression was coming for the right-hander. Sugano now owns a 3.92 ERA and 15:5 K:BB across 20.2 innings. He's slated to face the Padres at Coors next week.

Tomoyuki Sugano
Colorado Rockies
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