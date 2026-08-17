Tomoyuki Sugano News: Tagged for six runs in sixth loss

Sugano (12-6) took the loss Monday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings against the Dodgers. He struck out three.

The right-hander struggled against the Dodgers offense, notably serving up homers to Max Muncy in the third inning and Shohei Ohtani in the fifth frame. Sugano had been strong in his previous five starts before Monday, posting a 4-1 record with a 3.38 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 18:3 K:BB across 29.1 innings. Overall, the 36-year-old owns a 4.70 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 69:27 K:BB across 118.2 innings (22 outings) and is tentatively scheduled to pitch Sunday against the Guardians.