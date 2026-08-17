Tomoyuki Sugano News: Tagged for six runs in sixth loss
Sugano (12-6) took the loss Monday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings against the Dodgers. He struck out three.
The right-hander struggled against the Dodgers offense, notably serving up homers to Max Muncy in the third inning and Shohei Ohtani in the fifth frame. Sugano had been strong in his previous five starts before Monday, posting a 4-1 record with a 3.38 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 18:3 K:BB across 29.1 innings. Overall, the 36-year-old owns a 4.70 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 69:27 K:BB across 118.2 innings (22 outings) and is tentatively scheduled to pitch Sunday against the Guardians.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tomoyuki Sugano See More
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Monday (Aug. 17)Yesterday
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week3 days ago
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: MLB HR Model Predictions for Tuesday (Aug. 11)7 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week10 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tomoyuki Sugano See More