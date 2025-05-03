Tomoyuki Sugano News: Takes tough loss Saturday

Sugano (3-2) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four batters over six innings in a loss to Kansas City on Saturday.

Sugano was mostly effective Saturday and notched his third quality start over his past four outings, but Baltimore's offense was unable to give him any support. After coming out of nowhere with 17 swinging strikes and eight punchouts against the Yankees in his previous appearance, the righty returned closer to his norm with six whiffs and four strikeouts against the Royals, but he nonetheless extended his career-opening streak of allowing three or fewer runs to seven games. Sugano's mediocre strikeout numbers dent his fantasy value, but he's put up strong ratios with a 3.00 ERA and 1.13 WHIP through 39 innings on the season.