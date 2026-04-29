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Tomoyuki Sugano News: Tosses 5.1 scoreless innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Sugano (3-1) earned the win Wednesday against the Reds, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out two over 5.1 scoreless innings.

Sugano turned in his first scoreless outing of the season, relying more on command than swing-and-miss stuff. The right-hander threw 51 of his 91 pitches for strikes and generated just five whiffs but made up for it with 24 called strikes to keep hitters off balance. He continues to show consistency, now holding opponents to two or fewer runs in five of his six outings. Sugano owns a 2.84 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 21:9 K:BB across 31.2 innings in a strong debut season with Colorado and is slated to face the Mets in his next start early next week.

Tomoyuki Sugano
Colorado Rockies
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