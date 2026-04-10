Tomoyuki Sugano News: Yields two homers in no-decision

Sugano allowed two runs on four hits and struck out three without walking a batter over six innings in a no-decision Friday versus the Padres.

Sugano turned in a second straight quality start, though the long ball remains a problem. He gave up solo home runs to Gavin Sheets and Luis Campusano in the fifth inning. Still, over 16.2 innings across three starts, Sugano has a 2.16 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB. He's made two of his starts on the road, as it's likely his luck will run out with a steady stretch of time at Coors Field, though he could limit the damage if he continues to keep the number of baserunners down. The right-hander's next start is projected to be at Houston.