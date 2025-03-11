Fantasy Baseball
Tony Gonsolin headshot

Tony Gonsolin Injury: Bound for IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Gonsolin (back) will begin the season on the injured list, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Gonsolin recently injured his back while lifting, and manager Dave Roberts confirmed Tuesday that the right-hander won't be ready for the regular season. Dustin May will claim the fifth spot in the Dodgers' rotation as a result, and there's no guarantee Gonsolin will automatically claim that spot once he's healthy.

Tony Gonsolin
Los Angeles Dodgers
