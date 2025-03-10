Tony Gonsolin Injury: Dealing with back issue

Gonsolin has been dealing with a minor back injury suffered while lifting, Dodgers Territory reports.

Skipper Dave Roberts cited the back issue as the reason Gonsolin won't have enough time to ramp all the way up in spring training. As a result, Robert stated that Dustin May makes the most sense to open the regular season as the team's fifth starter. Gonsolin still has one minor-league option remaining, though the club would more likely elect to deploy the right-hander out of the bullpen, assuming the decision is to roll with May at the back end of the starting rotation.