Tony Gonsolin Injury: Making progress in recovery

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Gonsolin (back) is "progressing nicely" in this throwing program, per MLB.com.

Gonsolin was competing for a rotation spot for much of spring training, but he injured his back while lifting weights in early March and will open the season on the injured list. Meanwhile, Dustin May will begin the campaign as the Dodgers' fifth starter. Gonsolin doesn't seem to be dealing with a long-term issue, but it's unclear what his role will be upon his return. The right-hander didn't pitch in the majors at all last year while recovering from Tommy John surgery.