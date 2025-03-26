Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tony Gonsolin headshot

Tony Gonsolin Injury: Making progress in recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Gonsolin (back) is "progressing nicely" in this throwing program, per MLB.com.

Gonsolin was competing for a rotation spot for much of spring training, but he injured his back while lifting weights in early March and will open the season on the injured list. Meanwhile, Dustin May will begin the campaign as the Dodgers' fifth starter. Gonsolin doesn't seem to be dealing with a long-term issue, but it's unclear what his role will be upon his return. The right-hander didn't pitch in the majors at all last year while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Tony Gonsolin
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now