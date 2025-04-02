Tony Gonsolin Injury: Starting rehab assignment Thursday

Gonsolin (back) is scheduled to start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Alex reports.

Gonsolin began the season on the injured list due to a back injury he suffered in mid-March, but he's progressed enough in his recovery to begin his rehab assignment in Triple-A and is expected to pitch two innings Thursday. Gonsolin went 8-5 across 20 regular-season starts for the Dodgers in 2024 and posted a 4.98 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 82:40 K:BB across 103 innings.