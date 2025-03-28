Fantasy Baseball
Tony Gonsolin headshot

Tony Gonsolin Injury: Throwing sim game Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 3:36pm

Gonsolin (back) threw against live hitters Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Gonsolin began the season on the 15-day injured list after suffering a back injury while lifting weights in early March. Friday was the second time he's thrown to hitters, and he told reporters after his session that his next outing will go three innings either in another simulated game or on a rehab assignment.

