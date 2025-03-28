Tony Gonsolin Injury: Throwing sim game Friday
Gonsolin (back) threw against live hitters Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Gonsolin began the season on the 15-day injured list after suffering a back injury while lifting weights in early March. Friday was the second time he's thrown to hitters, and he told reporters after his session that his next outing will go three innings either in another simulated game or on a rehab assignment.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now