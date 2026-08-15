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Tony Gonsolin Injury: Throws live batting practice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 7:37pm

Gonsolin (elbow) threw a three-inning, 45-pitch live batting practice session in Arizona on Friday, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

Gonsolin, who underwent Tommy John surgery with an internal brace in his right elbow in August 2025, inked a one-year deal with the Royals on Thursday as his recovery nears its final stages. Provided the right-hander doesn't experience any renewed discomfort, Kansas City hopes to send him on a rehab assignment soon. In 86 career outings with the Dodgers, Gonsolin posted a 3.34 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 411.2 innings, though injuries have been a recurring issue for the 32-year-old.

Tony Gonsolin
Kansas City Royals
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