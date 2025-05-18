Tony Gonsolin News: Struggles with bloody finger

Gonsolin didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Angels, allowing four runs on four hits and five walks with three strikeouts over four innings.

Per Sonja Chen of MLB.com, Gonsolin picked some dead skin off the thumb on his throwing hand following his pregame bullpen, which led to frequent bleeding while he was on the mound. As a result, he walked five batters, matching his previous career high that was set in 2021. Gonsolin missed the first month of the season due to a back injury, but the veteran right-hander has made four straight starts since being activated. Sunday's outing ballooned his ERA from 2.81 to 4.05. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Mets in New York next weekend.