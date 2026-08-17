Tony Santillan headshot

Tony Santillan Injury: Could be activated this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Santillan (oblique) could be activated to the major-league roster later this week, Mike Petraglia of MLB.com reports.

Santillan worked a scoreless inning as the opener in Sunday's game and will make at least one more appearance either Tuesday or Wednesday. If all goes well, the right-hander could rejoin the Reds at the end of the week. He's made two scoreless appearances with the Bats, striking out three over two innings.

Tony Santillan
Cincinnati Reds
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