Tony Santillan Injury: Slated for activation Friday
The Reds are expected to activate Santillan (oblique) from the 15-day injured list Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.
Santillan has retired all nine batters he's faced on his rehab assignment, five of them via strikeout. He's been shelved since late June with an oblique strain, but his return to the Cincinnati bullpen is imminent.
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