Tony Santillan headshot

Tony Santillan Injury: Slated for activation Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 2:51pm

The Reds are expected to activate Santillan (oblique) from the 15-day injured list Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Santillan has retired all nine batters he's faced on his rehab assignment, five of them via strikeout. He's been shelved since late June with an oblique strain, but his return to the Cincinnati bullpen is imminent.

Tony Santillan
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tony Santillan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tony Santillan See More
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Preview
MLB
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Preview
Author Image
Erik Halterman
34 days ago
Week 14 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 14 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
43 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
45 days ago
Week 13 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 13 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
50 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
51 days ago