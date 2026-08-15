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Tony Santillan Injury: Throws scoreless inning for Bats

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Santillan (oblique) did not allow a hit or walk while striking out two over a scoreless inning for Triple-A Louisville on Friday.

Santillan opened his rehab assignment with the Bats, dispatching the side in order on 13 pitches (nine strikes) in the seventh inning. The right-handed reliever has been out since late June and may require more than one outing before rejoining the Reds.

Tony Santillan
Cincinnati Reds
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