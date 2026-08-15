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Tony Santillan Injury: Throws scoreless inning on rehab

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 8:35pm

Santillan (oblique) struck out two and didn't allow any hits or walks during a scoreless inning Friday in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Louisville.

Santillan opened his rehab assignment on a high note, dispatching the side in order on 13 pitches (nine strikes). The right-handed reliever has been on the shelf since June 26 due to a left oblique strain and will likely require at least one more tune-up outing in the minors before rejoining the Cincinnati bullpen.

Tony Santillan
Cincinnati Reds
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