Tony Santillan Injury: Throws scoreless inning on rehab
Santillan (oblique) struck out two and didn't allow any hits or walks during a scoreless inning Friday in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Louisville.
Santillan opened his rehab assignment on a high note, dispatching the side in order on 13 pitches (nine strikes). The right-handed reliever has been on the shelf since June 26 due to a left oblique strain and will likely require at least one more tune-up outing in the minors before rejoining the Cincinnati bullpen.
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