Tony Santillan News: Blows save Saturday

Santillan blew the save in the Reds' 7-6 extra-inning win over the Cardinals in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader. He allowed two runs on two hits and two walks with one strikeout in the ninth inning.

Santillan got the ball with a two-run lead in the ninth inning and surrendered a leadoff homer before yielding the tying run on a two-out single. It continued a disastrous month for the 29-year-old, who owns a 14.21 ERA in May while allowing runs in six of eight appearances. For the year, he owns a 5.85 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB across 20 innings with two saves and 10 holds.