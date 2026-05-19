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Tony Santillan News: Converts save Tuesday night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Santillan pitched a perfect ninth, striking out two Phillies in the process to get his second save of the season Tuesday night.

That makes two scoreless outings in a row for Santillan, who previously went through a brutal stretch where he allowed at least one homer in four consecutive games. The Reds are going with the lukewarm hand right now, grasping at straws to find anyone to stabilize the back end of their bullpen, and might have found a sliver of hope in Santillan.

Tony Santillan
Cincinnati Reds
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