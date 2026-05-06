Tony Santillan News: Could replace injured closer
Santillan is the likely candidate to replace injured closer Emilio Pagan (hamstring), who was removed from Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Cubs, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Santillan has been the preferred eighth-inning arm for manager Terry Francona and produced nine holds thus far in 2026. Although he didn't fare well Tuesday -- the right-hander was taken deep by Michael Busch -- Santillan is a logical choice to serve as the closer. He's a trusted late-game arm, sporting a 2.87 ERA over 15.2 innings this season, and Santillan's 12 career saves are more than any other relievers in line to get save opportunities.
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