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Tony Santillan News: Earns third hold

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 1:41pm

Santillan struck out one over one scoreless inning to earn a hold in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.

Santillan threw a 1-2-3 eighth inning, setting down the top of Texas' order, to earn his third hold of the season. The right-hander's velocity remains noticeably down from 2025, but it hasn't impacted his effectiveness. Santillan's given up one hit and four walks while striking out seven over five scoreless innings. He's been used in the eighth inning in all five of his appearances.

Tony Santillan
Cincinnati Reds
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