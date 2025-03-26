Tony Santillan News: Mentioned as possible closer option

Reds manager Terry Francona said Wednesday that while Santillan is an "easy choice" to be the closer, "he might be too valuable getting to the ninth," Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

While Francona admitted he's not sure who his closer will be while Alexis Diaz (hamstring) is sidelined, it's notable that he mentioned Santillan in the fashion that he did, suggesting the right-hander might be the favorite to see the first opportunity. Santillan began last season in the minors after re-signing with the Reds last offseason on a minor-league deal, but he was excellent with the big club after being called up, posting a 3.00 ERA and 46:9 K:BB over 30 innings. Taylor Rogers, Scott Barlow, Graham Ashcraft and Emilio Pagan are other candidates to see save chances with the Reds.