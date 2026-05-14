Tony Santillan News: Struggles continue Wednesday
Santillan (1-2) took the loss Wednesday as the Reds fell 8-7 to the Nationals, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit in the 10th inning.
After Graham Ashcraft has worked a scoreless ninth to get the game to extras, Santillan got the call in the top of the 10th but served up a game-winning two-run homer to Daylen Lile. Santillan has fallen apart in May with the Reds' closer role there for the taking while Emilio Pagan (hamstring) is on the shelf -- he's served up long balls in four straight appearances and been tagged for runs in all five of his outings this month, seeing his ERA inflate from 1.98 at the end of April to a ghastly 5.82.
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