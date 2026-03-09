Travis Adams headshot

Travis Adams Injury: Battling elbow inflammation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

The Twins announced Sunday that Adams has been diagnosed with right elbow inflammation and won't resume throwing until at least next weekend, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports.

Adams first experienced soreness in his elbow Friday, with follow-up tests revealing no structural damage but confirming that the right-hander is dealing with inflammation. The 26-year-old had surrendered two earned runs on two hits and two walks over 2.2 innings through his first three Grapefruit League outings, and his poor numbers coupled with the elbow issue could be enough to keep him from winning a spot in the Twins' Opening Day bullpen.

Travis Adams
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Adams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Adams See More
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, August 17
MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, August 17
Author Image
Chris Morgan
204 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, August 12
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, August 12
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
209 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
219 days ago
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
MLB
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
Author Image
Erik Halterman
235 days ago
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, July 12
MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, July 12
Author Image
Dan Marcus
240 days ago