Travis Adams Injury: Battling elbow inflammation
The Twins announced Sunday that Adams has been diagnosed with right elbow inflammation and won't resume throwing until at least next weekend, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports.
Adams first experienced soreness in his elbow Friday, with follow-up tests revealing no structural damage but confirming that the right-hander is dealing with inflammation. The 26-year-old had surrendered two earned runs on two hits and two walks over 2.2 innings through his first three Grapefruit League outings, and his poor numbers coupled with the elbow issue could be enough to keep him from winning a spot in the Twins' Opening Day bullpen.
