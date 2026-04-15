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Travis Adams Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Adams (triceps) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Fort Myers on Wednesday, Theodore Tollefson of Zone Coverage reports.

Adams has been sidelined all season with a triceps issue that first popped up in early March. Given the long layoff, he's sure to require multiple rehab starts before the Twins decide to add him to the big-league roster or keep him in the minors.

Travis Adams
Minnesota Twins
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