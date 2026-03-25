Travis Adams Injury: Shelved with triceps strain
The Twins placed Adams (triceps) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Adams has been out since early March with what the club had referred to as elbow inflammation, but evidently the injury is more focused on his triceps. He resumed mound work last week but will need some time to ramp back up.
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