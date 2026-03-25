Travis Adams headshot

Travis Adams Injury: Shelved with triceps strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Twins placed Adams (triceps) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Adams has been out since early March with what the club had referred to as elbow inflammation, but evidently the injury is more focused on his triceps. He resumed mound work last week but will need some time to ramp back up.

Travis Adams
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Adams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Adams See More
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, August 17
MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, August 17
Author Image
Chris Morgan
220 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, August 12
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, August 12
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
225 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
235 days ago
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
MLB
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
Author Image
Erik Halterman
251 days ago
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, July 12
MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, July 12
Author Image
Dan Marcus
256 days ago