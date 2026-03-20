Travis Adams Injury: Throws in bullpen
Adams (right elbow inflammation) threw in the bullpen Friday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Adams appears likely to begin the season on the injured list. He experienced soreness in his elbow Mar. 6 and has only recently started throwing.
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