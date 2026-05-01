Travis Adams News: Activated and optioned

The Twins activated Adams (triceps) from the 15-day injured list Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A St. Paul.

Adams has been shelved all season with a triceps injury but has made five rehab appearances in relief, allowing six runs with an 8:3 K:BB over six innings. The last three of those outings came at St. Paul, and the Twins will keep him there rather than put him on the big-league roster.