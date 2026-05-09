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Travis Adams News: Back in big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

The Twins recalled Adams from Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Adams will rejoin the big club as the roster replacement for Taj Bradley, who landed on the injured list Saturday with right pectoral inflammation. Adams posted a 7.49 ERA in 33.2 innings with the Twins last season and has surrendered six earned runs over six frames in Triple-A this year. He'll likely be limited to low-leverage situations while in the majors.

Travis Adams
Minnesota Twins
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