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Travis Adams News: Called up Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

The Twins recalled Adams from Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday.

The right-hander spent a few days with the Twins earlier this month before returning to St. Paul, and he's now back in the big leagues ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Astros. Adams has surrendered three earned runs with a 5:2 K:BB over 3.2 frames in the majors this year.

Travis Adams
Minnesota Twins
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