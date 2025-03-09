Travis Adams News: Misses out on Opening Day roster

The Twins optioned Adams to minor-league camp Sunday, Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Adams was added to the 40-man roster in November but wasn't a serious candidate to join the Twins for Opening Day. The 25-year-old righty will most likely open the 2025 season as a member of the Triple-A St. Paul rotation. Adams logged a 3.90 ERA and 118:35 K:BB in 127 innings between stops with St. Paul and Double-A Wichita in 2024.