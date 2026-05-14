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Travis Adams News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

The Twins optioned Adams to Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Adams was needed for 2.1 innings out of the bullpen in Wednesday's loss to the Marlins, so he likely wasn't going to be available for a day or two. He'll return to the St. Paul bullpen.

Travis Adams
Minnesota Twins
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