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Travis Adams News: Rejoins big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

The Twins recalled Adams from Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday.

The right-hander was optioned to St. Paul after Thursday's loss to the White Sox but will quickly return to the big-league roster since Bailey Ober (elbow) was placed on the injured list. Adams has struggled in seven MLB appearances this year with a 7.20 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB over 10 innings.

Travis Adams
Minnesota Twins
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