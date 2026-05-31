Travis Adams News: Rejoins big club

The Twins recalled Adams from Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday.

The right-hander was optioned to St. Paul after Thursday's loss to the White Sox but will quickly return to the big-league roster since Bailey Ober (elbow) was placed on the injured list. Adams has struggled in seven MLB appearances this year with a 7.20 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB over 10 innings.