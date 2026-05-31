Travis Adams News: Rejoins big club
The Twins recalled Adams from Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday.
The right-hander was optioned to St. Paul after Thursday's loss to the White Sox but will quickly return to the big-league roster since Bailey Ober (elbow) was placed on the injured list. Adams has struggled in seven MLB appearances this year with a 7.20 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB over 10 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Adams See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves Over the Long Weekend?5 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 202662 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, August 17287 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, August 12292 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week302 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Adams See More