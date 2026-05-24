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Travis Adams News: Secures one-out save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Adams earned the save against the Red Sox on Sunday, retiring the only batter he faced in the ninth inning.

Adams entered with a one-run lead, two outs and runners on the corners in the ninth inning and escaped the jam on just one pitch to earn first career save. The 26-year-old has now posted three straight scoreless outings after yielding three earned runs over his first two appearances since making his season debut May 10. He owns a 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB across eight innings and becomes the 11th Twins pitcher to record a save in 2026.

Travis Adams
Minnesota Twins
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