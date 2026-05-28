Travis Adams News: Sent down after loss
Adams was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul following Thursday's 6-2 loss to the White Sox, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Adams was able to toss a perfect inning out of the bullpen Thursday, striking out a batter in the process. It was a nice bounce-back outing for the 26-year-old after he gave up five runs on four hits, including two home runs, and two walks while striking out two batters over one inning in Wednesday's loss to Chicago. The right-hander will now return to the Triple-A level and wait for his next chance to join the major-league roster down the road this year.
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