Travis Bazzana Injury: Expected to miss 8-to-10 weeks
The Guardians announced Tuesday that Bazzana has been diagnosed with a right internal oblique strain and is expected to be out for 8-to-10 weeks.
Bazzana suffered the injury on a swing during a game with Double-A Akron last Wednesday. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Bazzana has slashed .252/.362/.433 with four home runs and eight stolen bases over 33 contests with Akron this season. The injury won't help Bazzana's chances of reaching the majors later this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now