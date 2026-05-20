Travis Bazzana headshot

Travis Bazzana News: Adjusting to MLB pitching

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2026 at 5:41am

Bazzana went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Tigers.

The rookie second baseman hooked a Keider Montero changeup over the wall in the right-field corner in the fourth inning, one of only four hits the Guardians managed on the night. The homer was Bazzana's second in his first 19 big-league games, and his top-of-the-order skill set has been on full display as he's slashing .299/.427/.403 with seven steals, nine RBI, 10 runs and a 13:13 BB:K.

Travis Bazzana
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Bazzana See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Bazzana See More
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
2 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 17
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 17
Author Image
Chris Morgan
3 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 17
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 17
Author Image
Chris Morgan
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
6 days ago