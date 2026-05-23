Travis Bazzana headshot

Travis Bazzana News: Ascending to leadoff spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 24, 2026 at 10:59pm

Bazzana is leading off Saturday against Zack Wheeler and the Phillies.

Bazzana had been batting fifth recently, but he earned the bump to the leadoff spot by slashing .273/.391/.364 with two home runs, seven steals and a 14.1 percent walk rate in 22 games. The rookie second baseman leads the Guardians in on-base percentage, with Brayan Rocchio's .376 mark ranking second to Bazzana's .391.

Travis Bazzana
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Bazzana See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Bazzana See More
MLB DFS PIcks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 24
MLB
MLB DFS PIcks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 24
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
3 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
4 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
7 days ago