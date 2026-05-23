Travis Bazzana News: Ascends to leadoff spot

Bazzana is leading off Saturday against Zack Wheeler and the Phillies.

Bazzana had been batting fifth recently, but he earned the bump to the leadoff spot by slashing .273/.391/.364 with two home runs, seven steals and a 14.1 percent walk rate in 22 games. The rookie second baseman leads the Guardians in on-base percentage, with Brayan Rocchio's .376 mark ranking second to Bazzana's .391.