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Travis Bazzana News: Bats cleanup Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 4, 2026 at 5:42pm

Bazzana was dropped from leadoff to cleanup Thursday and went 0-for-4 in a 2-1 loss to the Yankees.

Bazzana has thrived since being moved to leadoff, so it was strange to see him batting fourth. Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reported that the unique lineup configuration was an attempt to maximize the Guardians' offense against left-hander Carlos Rodon. Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt trotted out three right-handed batters to open the game.

Travis Bazzana
Cleveland Guardians
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