Travis Bazzana headshot

Travis Bazzana News: Batting seventh in MLB debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Bazzana will start at second base and bat seventh in Tuesday's game versus the Rays in his major-league debut.

Bazzana will have a chance to work his way up higher in the batting order if he gets off to a hot start, but he'll open up in the lower-third of the lineup. The 23-year-old was called up earlier Tuesday after slashing .287/.422/.511 with two home runs, 10 RBI, eight stolen bases and 18 runs scored over his first 24 contests with Triple-A Columbus.

Travis Bazzana
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Bazzana See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Bazzana See More
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
MLB
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
33 days ago
Best Bets for 2026 MLB MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year
MLB
Best Bets for 2026 MLB MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year
Author Image
John Venezia
34 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
54 days ago
MLB Futures: AL Rookie of the Year Odds
MLB
MLB Futures: AL Rookie of the Year Odds
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
57 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
63 days ago