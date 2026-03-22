Travis Bazzana News: Belts two homers
Bazzana went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Saturday's spring game against the Giants.
Bazzana, who was reassigned to minor-league camp earlier in the week, joined the major-league team for Saturday's contest. In eight Cactus League games, the 2024 first-overall pick in the draft is batting .381 (8-for-21) with three home runs and 11 RBI. He also homered for Team Australia in the World Baseball Classic. Given that injuries limited the prospect to 84 games (26 at Triple-A Columbus) in 2025, it's natural the organization wants Bazzana to get more seasoning in the minors, but he is expected to arrive in the majors at some point in 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Bazzana See More
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues17 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Futures: AL Rookie of the Year Odds20 days ago
-
General MLB Article
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country26 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: First Base40 days ago
-
Collette Calls
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions60 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Bazzana See More