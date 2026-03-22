Travis Bazzana headshot

Travis Bazzana News: Belts two homers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 8:18am

Bazzana went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Saturday's spring game against the Giants.

Bazzana, who was reassigned to minor-league camp earlier in the week, joined the major-league team for Saturday's contest. In eight Cactus League games, the 2024 first-overall pick in the draft is batting .381 (8-for-21) with three home runs and 11 RBI. He also homered for Team Australia in the World Baseball Classic. Given that injuries limited the prospect to 84 games (26 at Triple-A Columbus) in 2025, it's natural the organization wants Bazzana to get more seasoning in the minors, but he is expected to arrive in the majors at some point in 2026.

Travis Bazzana
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Bazzana See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Bazzana See More
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
17 days ago
MLB Futures: AL Rookie of the Year Odds
MLB
MLB Futures: AL Rookie of the Year Odds
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
20 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
26 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: First Base
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: First Base
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
40 days ago
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
MLB
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
60 days ago