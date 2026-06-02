Travis Bazzana headshot

Travis Bazzana News: Collects four RBI in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Bazzana went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly and a three-run double during the Guardians' 9-4 win over the Yankees on Tuesday.

With the bases loaded in the eighth inning, Bazzana gave the Guardians insurance runs with a bases-clearing double off Camilo Doval. Bazzana's four runs driven in were a career high and the fifth multi-RBI game of the season for the 23-year-old second baseman. He has gone 12-for-36 (.333) with one steal, nine extra-base hits and five RBI over his last nine games.

Travis Bazzana
Cleveland Guardians
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