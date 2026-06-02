Travis Bazzana News: Collects four RBI in Tuesday's win
Bazzana went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly and a three-run double during the Guardians' 9-4 win over the Yankees on Tuesday.
With the bases loaded in the eighth inning, Bazzana gave the Guardians insurance runs with a bases-clearing double off Camilo Doval. Bazzana's four runs driven in were a career high and the fifth multi-RBI game of the season for the 23-year-old second baseman. He has gone 12-for-36 (.333) with one steal, nine extra-base hits and five RBI over his last nine games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Bazzana See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 294 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 294 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Evaluating Major-League debuts5 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Bazzana See More