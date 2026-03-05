Travis Bazzana News: Contributes to WBC win

Bazzana went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Australia's 3-0 win over Chinese Taipei in Wednesday's World Baseball Classic opener.

Bazzana gave the Aussies breathing room with his blast in the seventh inning. He left the Guardians spring training camp a week ago to join Team Australia in Japan. Prior to WBC, Bazzana and appeared in three games for Cleveland, going 2-for-8 with a home run and three RBI. He's likely to open the regular season in the minors, but the 2024 first-overall draft pick could elevate to the majors in 2026.