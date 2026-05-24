Travis Bazzana headshot

Travis Bazzana News: Homers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 24, 2026 at 7:34pm

Bazzana batted leadoff and went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Phillies. He was also caught stealing.

Bazzana, atop Cleveland's order for the second consecutive game, had a game-opening single but was gunned down attempting to get into scoring position. He eventually made an impact in the eighth inning, when his homer was the insurance tally for Guardians. The rookie is up to three home runs, 10 RBI, 13 walks, seven steals and 11 runs scored over 24 contests.

Travis Bazzana
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Bazzana See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Travis Bazzana See More
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
2 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
3 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 17
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 17
Author Image
Chris Morgan
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 17
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 17
Author Image
Chris Morgan
7 days ago