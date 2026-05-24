Travis Bazzana News: Homers in win
Bazzana batted leadoff and went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Phillies. He was also caught stealing.
Bazzana, atop Cleveland's order for the second consecutive game, had a game-opening single but was gunned down attempting to get into scoring position. He eventually made an impact in the eighth inning, when his homer was the insurance tally for Guardians. The rookie is up to three home runs, 10 RBI, 13 walks, seven steals and 11 runs scored over 24 contests.
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