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Travis Bazzana News: Logs double as leadoff batter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 24, 2026 at 6:21am

Bazzana batted leadoff and went 1-for-4 with a double in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Phillies.

Bazzana made his major-league debut as a leadoff batter, a role that was natural to him in the minors. It was tough assignment against Philadelphia ace Zack Wheeler, who shut down the Guardians over six scoreless innings, but the rookie was able to connect with a leadoff double in the ninth inning off closer Jhoan Duran. Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt recently removed Steven Kwan from leadoff and told Tim Stebbins of MLB.com that it felt like the right time to give an opportunity to Bazzana, who joins a rotation atop the order that also includes Daniel Schneemann and Angel Martinez. Bazzana appears to be a good fit leading off; since his callup, he's sporting a .385 on-base percentage with seven steals. He profiles as someone that can set the table and get into scoring position for No. 2 hitter Jose Ramirez.

Travis Bazzana
Cleveland Guardians
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