Travis Bazzana News: Logs first spring hit

Bazzana started at second base and went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's spring game against the Dodgers.

Bazzana accounted for all the Guardians' offense with a three-run shot in the second inning. It was his first Cactus League hit, which he sent 423 feet to center field. Cleveland's top pick in the 2024 draft has made three spring appearances thus far and will continue to pile up at-bats over the next week in advance of his participation in the World Baseball Classic for Team Australia.