Travis Bazzana headshot

Travis Bazzana News: Logs three hits at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 7:49pm

Bazzana went 3-for-6 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored for Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

Bazzana is breaking out from a slow start and has hit safely in six straight, going 11-for-24 with six doubles, two steals and four runs scored. The Guardians bypassed the 2024 first-overall pick earlier this month when they needed a replacement for the injured Gabriel Arias (hamstring), who is expected to be sidelined until mid-May at the earliest. Instead, the organization promoted Juan Brito, who is currently mired in a 1-for-18 slump. Brito's slump along with Cleveland's second basemen batting .188 (24th in MLB) could open the door for Bazzana to make his MLB debut sooner rather than later (as was expected).

Travis Bazzana
Cleveland Guardians
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