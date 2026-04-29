Travis Bazzana headshot

Travis Bazzana News: Makes MLB debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2026 at 4:50am

Bazzana went 0-for-2 with two walks in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Rays.

Bazzana was called up from Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday and made his MLB debut. Tampa Bay pitchers didn't give much Tuesday, but the rookie was one of two Guardians to reach base twice. The first-overall draft pick in 2024, Bazzana will be given a lot of rope in his introduction to the majors.

Travis Bazzana
Cleveland Guardians
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