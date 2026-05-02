Travis Bazzana News: Picks up career firsts in win
Bazzana went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 14-6 rout of the A's.
After going 0-for-9 with four walks in his first three MLB games, Bazzana racked up his first career hit and RBI with a seventh-inning single Saturday, and he promptly swiped his first career bag afterward. The 23-year-old top prospect will get plenty of leeway to establish himself in the majors after slashing .287/.422/.511 over 24 games at Triple-A to earn his first promotion.
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